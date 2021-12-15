Allegiant starting new flight route from Peoria to Fort Lauderdale

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Allegiant has started a new flight route from Peoria International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Wednesday.

The Peoria International Airport announced the new route in August.

Allegiant’s Senior Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning Drew Wells said the flight will help offer Illinois residents a great winter getaway.

“The sunny beaches of Florida offer vacationers the perfect winter getaway, and we are thrilled to provide locals with new, affordable options for flying there,” Wells said. “We think vacationers will especially appreciate Allegiant’s convenient, affordable, nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

According to a press release, Allegiant will celebrate the new routes by offering one-way fares as low as $51 on the new route. Seats and dates are limited, and flights must be purchased by Dec. 17.

The new route will operate twice a week, and it will be operating Wednesdays and Saturdays through the month of December.

More information about flight times and prices is available on Allegiant’s website.