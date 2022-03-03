PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to city officials, Allen road in Peoria is in the process of being restored.

Allen road between War Memorial Drive and Northmoor Road has a rough patch of potholes.

Construction has become a high priority due to high use and businesses being located along there.

“I’m always afraid I’m going to pop a tire. To be honest with you, driving this road, I’m always afraid I’m going to hit the pothole the wrong way,” said Peoria resident Darcie Davis.

Drivers have taken their grievances about the road to city leaders.

“It’s a patch that we’ve received a lot of complaints about. I’ve driven that route many times and I understand why,” said Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali.

At some point, everyone in Peoria has to use the road.

“That patch in particular leads to Northmoor road, the school Richwoods, Northmoor school, and many other important locations within our city,” said Ali.

City engineer Andrea Khopfenstein said the cost for the project is $4.8 million and construction will take up the next two years.

Peoria Public works operations director, Sie Maroon, said there’s only so much they can do right now until they get to the next step of construction.

“We’re working at it almost every day. It does require a lot of time, so what that really tells us is that it’s time to be reconstructed,” said Maroon.

Public Works will be doing additional road patchwork in the spring to manage the issue until full construction in 2023.