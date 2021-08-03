Almost 15% of households are at risk of eviction in Peoria County, local resources available

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The CDC on Tuesday extended the federal eviction moratorium to Oct. 3, adding a few months for people behind on their rent to catch up. Local officials and social service providers are sharing handy resources that may offer some help to affected renters.

Approximately 15% of households are at risk of eviction in Peoria County, according to a study by the New York Times. The study also found 10% of households in Tazewell County, 11.1% of households in Woodford County, 10.6% of households in McLean County and 10.2% of households in Fulton County are at risk of eviction.

“Even if you are facing an eviction, you still have certain rights under the law,” said Joe Dulin, Peoria’s Assistant Community Development Director.

Dulin said affected tenants should call the 2-1-1 hotline for help locating resources, and if they haven’t already, apply for the Illinois Housing Development Authority Rental Assistance Program.

“2-1-1 is a phenomenal service … They can connect the resident, whoever calls there, to that resource. So really they are the clearinghouse that exists for everything that exists,” he said.

Dulin further said Prairie State Legal Services is offering help as a “mediator between the tenant and landlord.”

“They provide free legal aid to residents who meet the income qualifications for that, and they can really help you navigate the eviction process,” he said.

Kristy Schofield, Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center in Peoria, said they are ready to welcome an influx of newcomers when the moratorium eventually expires.

“We have been prepping. We’ve been getting extra supplies, extra food, extra sheets, blankets, everything that we need; [even] extra towels so that we can take care of them,” she said.

Schofield said the Dream Center has space for 125, but they have never turned anyone away.

“We got ya … We find the need here at Dream Center, and we fill it. If you need a place to go, just come, and we will get you in here where you need to be,” she said.