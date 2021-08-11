Almost Home Kids celebrates three years of serving the community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local medical resource facility is celebrating three years of service to the central Illinois community with ice cream.

Almost Home Kids at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois provides transitional and respite care in a home-like setting for kids with complex medical needs and their families. The $9 million 21,000 square foot facility was built in 2018 solely from community donations.

Cheryl Murin, Community Outreach Coordinator at Almost Home Kids, said kids can stay at the facility for up to 14 days a year, so their caregivers can take some time for themselves.

“We are providing a break for those families that can’t just leave their children with grandma and grandpa or a babysitter to get a break. They need trained caregivers,” said Murin.

She said they have grown from serving seven kids in 2018 to 12 kids in 2021. Murin said they assist families any way they can.

“When they come to us, they’re trying to arrange medical care for their children, durable medical equipment, and our social worker helps them arrange all of that,” Murin said.

Almost Home Kids has three locations: Peoria, Chicago and Naperville.

Donations and wish lists can be accessed here.