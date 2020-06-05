Altar being built in Bloomington in honor of Breonna Taylor on her birthday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington-Normal community is honoring Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police inside her home in March in Louisville, Kentucky.

Taylor, who would have turned 27 on Friday, is being remembered by the Bloomington-Normal Black Lives Matter organization with a community altar that everyone is invited to partake in creating. The altar is also being created to remember other black women and girls that were killed in similar incidents.

According to the organization,

This altar will be a clear and proud commitment as a community to be in defense of black lives. We call on our community’s elected officials to divest resources away from policing in local budgets and reallocate those resources to the healthcare, housing and education our people deserve.

The altar will be located outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center. It will be available from noon on Friday through noon on Sunday. Those that attend are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Police broke down the door to Taylor’s apartment in an attempted drug sting and shot her eight times. The police department has since announced that “no-knock” search warrants will now require the police chief’s approval, and officers will be required to wear cameras when carrying out search warrants.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been arrested.

On May 21, the FBI’s Louisville branch announced it is now investigating her death.

Due to a number of media requests, FBI Louisville is issuing the following statement. pic.twitter.com/i64rb9DW2z — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) May 21, 2020

According to the Movement for Black Lives, altars are important parts of the black American culture. They represent different things to different people, like seats for ancestors, places of solace, reminders of those who died, a religious symbol, and more.

