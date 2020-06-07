Altar built in Bloomington to honor Breonna Taylor, others

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)–The Bloomington-Normal community is honoring the lives of black women who lost their lives due to police brutality. Lives like Breonna Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky who was shot and killed by police entering her apartment.

Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 on Friday, is being remembered by the Bloomington-Normal Black Lives Matter organization with a community altar that everyone is invited to partake in creating. The altar is also being created to remember other black women and girls that were killed in similar incidents.

Organizers with Bloomington-Normal Black Lives Matter say the altar is place of healing and remembrance. The altar sits outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center and organizers say this was done with purpose as it provides the perfect backdrop for their message.

“People have been coming in off the buses, two because of the protest that have been taking place here because of what the law and justice center symbolizes. We’re calling for a divestment in police budgets and to reallocate that money to things like healthcare, housing and education that our people deserve,” said organizer, Radiance Campbell.

The altar allows people to write their thoughts and ideas on a wall and help envision a better future. The tribute will remain up until Sunday night.