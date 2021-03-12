Altitude Trampoline Park reopens Bloomington location

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities destination for family fun reopened its doors Friday, March 12, after being temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

Altitude Trampoline Park in Bloomington off of G.E. Road welcomed guests inside its doors for the first time since March 15 of last year.

As part of the entertainment sector in the state’s reopening plans, the park had to wait to reopen.

Owner Eric Corcoran said he could have reopened the doors sooner, but waited to make sure jumping was fun and safe at the same time.

“We just try to do the right thing and follow protocol. Our whole thing with COVID and even before COVID was safety and cleanliness. We wanted to follow all the guidelines,” Corcoran said.

Friday’s grand reopening nearly wasn’t possible. Corcoran said he had to rehire about 75% of the staff and train them on both COVID safety and regular jumping safety.

Corcoran said staff is trained to ensure that jumping at the trampoline park is a fun, yet healthy activity for kids, college students and even adults.

“Masks are required. We have a C3 program which is a cleaning procedure that’s corporate-wide,” Corcoran said. “We do have extra hand sanitizer stations everywhere. The way we clean is a certain solution and we have foggers; kind of like schools and hospitals use.”

Corcoran said he’s excited to offer the same special discount nights and introduce a new monthly membership option.