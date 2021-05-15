Alwan and Sons giving out free brats with every vaccine thanks to partnership with AMT

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Advanced Medical Transport teamed up with Alwan and Sons to vaccinate more than 100 people in Peoria Heights on Saturday, May 15, guaranteeing a free brat with every vaccination.

The event, planned as a cookout, was rained out, but AMT’s Director of Innovation, Kelly Walsh, said that wasn’t going to stop them from putting shots into the arms of Peorians.

“We had to make some modifications today,” Walsh said. “We converted to a drive-through clinic.”

Walsh said they have been operating vaccination clinics with the Peoria Health Department since January. She said they have been working hard to go where vaccines are needed the most, focusing on hosting in places they expect larger groups of people to be.

“We are now moving into phases where we’re just trying to get out into the community, make it easy, accessible,” Walsh said.

Tim Wilson, a recipient of the vaccine at Saturday’s clinic, said he’s thankful for the convenience of the clinic.

“That’s what made it happen, actually” said Wilson. “I’ve got other things going on, and it was close.”

Walsh said although they weren’t able to give out brats today, they will be holding another clinic at Alwan and Sons next Saturday. She said that people can show their cards from the first clinic to receive their free brats.

The clinic next Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.