Alwan Pharmacy in West Peoria finishes seven figure renovation

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Alwan Pharmacy in West Peoria has completed a major renovation, following months of work.

Owner Mike Minesinger said nearly everything inside the pharmacy is now brand new. This includes an up-to-date compounding lab, plus new flooring, ceilings, and drywall.

The remodeling process started in summer of 2020 and was finished last week.

Minesinger said the remodeling came at a cost in the low seven figures.

There were offers to move the pharmacy to a different location for a cheaper price, but he wanted to invest in the community where the business has been for 37 years, he said.

“We didn’t want to leave an empty storefront and we’ve been here (since) 1984, family-owned, so we wanted to stay right here where we’re at and keep serving the community as best as we can,” Minesinger said.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 46th District State Senator Dave Koehler-(D) visited Alwan Pharmacy to see the updates.

The Senator said it is crucial that these types of businesses are available in the West Peoria community.

“This is a part of Peoria that needs to have services whether it be a pharmacy or it be a grocery store, there are just essential services that neighborhoods depend upon, especially if people aren’t as mobile as they once were,” Koehler said.

While the building was being renovated, Minesinger says his pharmacy offered curbside service.