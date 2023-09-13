PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting the Peoria Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Marshall Plaza, located at 200 NE Water St., on Sept. 30.

The Walk and Promise Garden ceremony that day will be held to honor those who are affected by Alzheimer’s.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Amber Bowcott, who is the walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments, and finally ending this disease.”

Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., and the Walk at 10 a.m.

There has been $127,186 already raised for the Peoria Walk.

There are more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and there are more than 11 million family members and friends who are providing care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In Illinois alone, there are more than 233,000 people with Alzheimer’s and 314,000 caregivers.

To learn more about and register for the Walk, visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.