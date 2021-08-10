Amazon fulfillment center coming to North Pekin

FILE – This April 16, 2020 shows the Amazon logo in Douai, northern France. Amazon on Thursday, July 29, 2021 turned in a mixed bag of results for its fiscal second quarter, coming up short of Wall Street expectations in revenue but beating on profits. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

NORTH PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Amazon has selected a 100,000 square foot warehouse, located at 1961 Edgewater in North Pekin, to serve as a fulfillment center.

Though the exact opening date is not yet confirmed, it’s expected the center will open by the middle of 2022. The final employment statistics are not yet known, but Amazon officials said similar fulfillment centers across the country typically employ between 250 and 500 people.

Amazon pays a minimum wage of $15 per hour and provides health insurance and parental leave. The facility will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We are excited to have Amazon select our area for a Fulfillment Center,” said David Zimmerman, Chairman of the Board for Tazewell County. “The jobs Amazon will bring benefit not just to North Pekin and Tazewell County, but the entire region.”

More than two years have been spent developing the project. The company explored various options in Peoria with Tom Camper of Joseph & Camper Commercial. Although the pandemic delayed a finalized lease agreement between the property owner and Amazon, Camper was able to finalize it earlier this year.

“We are excited to continue our investment in the state of Illinois and look forward to creating hundreds of new, full-time jobs,” said Amazon Regional PR Manager Caitlin Polochak. “We appreciate the support from state and local leaders who have made Amazon’s growth in Illinois possible.”

The facility is still undergoing renovations. More details are expected to be released in the near future. The company usually begins the hiring process about a month before a facility opens.

Those looking for more information are encouraged to contact Greater Peoria Economic Development Council Chief Executive Officer Christopher Setti at csetti@greaterpeoriaedc.org or (309) 495-5956.