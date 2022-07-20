NORTH PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — By the end of the year, residents of North Pekin might recognize a familiar logo on their way to work.

Amazon is setting down roots in the village with plans to be up and running in just a few months.

With over 1.5 million employees, Amazon will soon welcome hundreds more to North Pekin.

“This whole region has worked very hard together for growth here and it’s finally starting to surface, and everybody’s paying attention, so the hard work is paying off,” said Pekin Mayor Mark Luft.

Luft shared his excitement about the massive company coming to town. The company will create around 500 jobs for the region, and Luft said this should make business boom for the area.

“As things grow, that potentially means retail. It will certainly include housing, jobs, apartments, revenues to the communities around here that are desperately needed to continue that positive growth,” said Luft.

The CEO of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council Chris Setti said a company like Amazon will affect the surrounding areas.

“That’s good for the whole region, not just for the village of North Pekin, or the city of Pekin, or even Tazewell County, they’ll draw employees from the entire region,” said Setti.

In addition to a partnership between Amazon and electric carmaker Rivian, Setti said it’s great to have both companies in proximity to one another.

“Their partnership with Rivian is really about developing and manufacturing the vehicles that then would be used at a place like a fulfillment center like the one in Pekin. Something that’s going to be made just 30-35 miles away in Normal will actually be showing up on the streets of Peoria and Pekin and Morton and places like that,” said Setti.

The plant will be hiring one month before it opens.