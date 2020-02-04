Amazon shares behind-the-scenes video into new electric vehicle development with Rivian

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) –As part of Amazon’s “Climate Pledge” initiative, the business giant is working with the Rivian plant in Normal to create 100,000 electric delivery vans, that will save millions of metric tons of carbon per year.

Amazon’s order is the largest-ever of electric delivery vehicles. The company partnered with Rivian, which is a producer of emissions-free electric vehicles.

On Tuesday, Amazon shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the vehicle development is coming along at the Plymouth, Michigan headquarters. The vehicles will be manufactured at the Normal plant and come in three size variants and support multiple battery sizes so they can be optimized for specific delivery routes.

“We’re trying to build the most sustainable transportation fleet in the world,” Ross Rachey, director of Amazon’s global fleet and products said.

The Climate Pledge is Amazon’s commitment to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early. The pledge also calls on signatories to become net-zero carbon across their businesses by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Accord’s goal of 2050.

“We are focused on driving efficiency into every aspect of the vehicle design—everything from cabin heating to driver ergonomics to drivetrain design has been optimized for time and energy,” said R.J. Scaringe, CEO of Rivian. “And then the echo effect of this, of causing other logistics players in this space to also look at how they drive up efficiency within their fleet, will have a very large impact.”

Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles will begin delivering packages in 2021. The company plans to have 10,000 of the vehicles on the road as early as 2022 and all 100,000 vehicles on the road by 2030. Amazon said this will save millions of metric tons of carbon per year by 2030.

Amazon invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Rivian last February. Rivian purchased the Normal auto plant to create 1,000 jobs in Bloomington-Normal over the next several years through 2024.