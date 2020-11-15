UPDATE: Missing infant found safe

McNabb, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE: The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has announced the child has been located safely.

PREVIOUS: A mother reported to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office that her 2-month-old son was abducted from his home by his non-custodial father Sunday morning.

The Illinois Amber Alert issued the warning around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The infant, Noah DelHotal, is described as a white child, 20 inches tall, weighing 15 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His mother reported him missing at 7:00 a.m. She said told police he was wearing a gray and white striped pajama shirt and bottom.

Kevin DelHotal, 32, who allegedly took Noah does not have custody of Noah according to Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, who is 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds. He’s reported to be last seen wearing a dark-colored “Illinois” hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans; driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Illinois license Z529020.

Any with information is urged to call the police.