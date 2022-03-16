PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Ambulance Association is warning the public that it could see increased ambulance wait times due to staff burnout, low wages, underfunding and low reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid.

ISSA President Chris Vandenberg said they are calling for the state to allocate $55 million dollars in pandemic relief funds to offset pandemic costs, and for Medicaid to increase state reimbursements.

“Ultimately, what it boils down to is the government isn’t paying its fair share to make sure that we can appropriately compensate the EMTs and paramedics that work for us,” he said. “The $55 million is really just to help offset the cost that we’ve had. We have incurred increasing expenses, whether it’s related to paying hazard pain, whether it’s related to the PPE that we’ve had to source for our own EMT’s and paramedics.”

Andrew Rand, CEO of Advanced Medical Transport in Peoria, said the number of people coming in to the field has been declining for seven years.

“They came to these jobs because they like what they do, but the burnout associated from COVID has had a significant impact on our company, and we’re only beginning to see a tidal wave if we don’t see some relief,” he said. “This job was tough when people signed up for it. It’s gotten even tougher with our wage costs and our lack of reimbursement changes.”

Rand said 25% of his staff left last year for better paying jobs.

“That is a number we have not experienced before, and it’s a number that we have not been able to backfill since. So we are operating without 15% of our workers across the total company, and all those people that fill those gaps are getting burnt out either doing overtime or extra shifts,” Rand said.

Rand said 80% of patients have Medicare or Medicaid, which reimburses just 28-32 cents per dollar. They were under-reimbursed $8 million for 2021.

“So those dollars of under-reimbursed services provided are lost opportunities to reimburse our employees a fair wage and employ techniques or tactics to retain them. There’s only so much money in the pot and you have to maintain an ongoing enterprise,” he said.

Rand said increasing funding is a way to avoid a potential catastrophe down the line.

“Push is coming to shove now. With the lower numbers entering the profession, a higher number of as a percentage of the workforce leaving for other work, something has to snap. Either we get more reimbursement for the services we provide, or some of us will face slowdown in our service response times,” he warned.

In East Peoria, it’s a different scenario in terms of funding.

“We’re not federally funded. We are a municipal fire department. It has fire-based EMT, so we’re all EMTs, paramedics and firefighters…Your response times are never going to change, we will always be staffed and there will always be an ambulance come when you call 911,” said Bobby Zimmerman, deputy chief of East Peoria Fire Department.

Zimmerman said they are able to offset ambulance costs through the city. But he said they are dealing with burnout too.

“Our guys are tired. They’re worked a lot of long hours with the last couple years,” he said.

Zimmerman said there were 100 applicants back in 2004, compared with just 15 applicants in the last testing cycle.

“I don’t know if its just a different generation, if there’s more opportunities in other fields, or if it’s not everyone has the same calling as they did 20 years ago. I don’t know exactly why, but there is a shortage,” he said.

Rand said Advanced Medical Transport is offering a new program in April as a “response to the chronic shortage of EMTs. In the Learn to Earn program, 20 students from the Tri-County area will be paid to go to school and intern, with a job guaranteed upon completion.