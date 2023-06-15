PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The largest shipment of ambulances yet will be reaching Ukraine later this summer.

According to an OSF press release, at least 12 ambulances, two fire engines and several SUVs will be donated by OSF and Southern Paramedic.

“We are constantly blown away by the generosity of the American people. We are so grateful to have now reached the 50th ambulance milestone. When we blessed the first ambulance outside of OSF HealthCare headquarters in downtown Peoria in March of 2022, we had no idea 15 months later we would still be at it.” said Chris Manson, Vice President of Government Relations, OSF HealthCare, and founder of US Ambulances for Ukraine.

He continued, “The need is still great and, thankfully, so is the generosity of so many Americans,”

Ambulances for Ukraine is a Peoria-based initiative to get used emergency vehicles to Ukrainian first responders that has now expanded to SUVs, which are critical for the transportation of medical staff and supplies.

When collected, vehicles are shipped to Europe where they make their way to the Ukranian border led by the Peoria-based group.

The summer drop-off will be the ninth shipment so far.