AMC Classic Pekin 14 Theater open after closing for 15 months

PEKIN, Ill (WMBD) — A local movie theater in Pekin bagged popcorn and opened its doors for the first time in more than a year on Friday, June 4.

The AMC Classic Pekin 14, formerly known as New Vision Theatres Showplace 14 Pekin, drew a parking lot full of people in from the area, and guests said they were excited to finally come to a theater again.

Pekin resident Nancy Berardi said she hadn’t been to a movie theater in two years, but not being able to go most places during the pandemic made her appreciate a night out at a movie more.

“It’s a night to get out with the family and the grandkids, and just enjoy time together, and fellowship,” Berardi.

Jeremy Gardener also said he had not been to the theater in years, but he missed it after a year of being cooped up inside.

“I think everybody misses the social experience of being out in public and communicating with people, being social,” Gardener said. “That’s what it’s supposed to be about.”

The theater is currently screening recent blockbusters like A Quiet Place II, Cruella, Spiral: Saw, Spirit Untamed, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.