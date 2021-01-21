AMC to reopen theaters; includes Peoria, Bloomington, Springfield

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Good news for movie goers: the big screen is coming back and will be open for business soon.

AMC announced Thursday it would resume operations at seven locations in Illinois on Friday, Jan. 22, and 35 additional locations on Friday, Jan. 29.

“In accordance with guidance from state officials, AMC continues to restrict capacity at Illinois theaters to 25%,” a press release from the company states.

Theaters in Chicago, Rockford and Carbondale will open on the 22nd.

Elsewhere, the following theaters will open on Friday, Jan. 29:

Peoria

AMC CLASSIC Grand Prairie 18

AMC CLASSIC Sunnyland 10

Bloomington

AMC CLASSIC Normal 14

Galesburg

AMC CLASSIC Galesburg 8

Springfield

AMC Champaign 13

AMC CLASSIC Decatur 10

AMC CLASSIC Springfield 12

AMC Springfield 8

Carbondale

AMC CLASSIC Illinois Centre 8

Chicago

AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9

AMC DINE-IN Block 37

AMC Chicago Ridge 6

AMC Cicero 14

AMC Ford City 14

AMC Galewood Crossing 14

AMC Lake In The Hills 12

AMC Niles 12

AMC Norridge 6

AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14

AMC Oakbrook Center 12

AMC Oakbrook Center 4

AMC Quarry 14

AMC Randhurst 12

AMC River East 21

AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12

AMC South Barrington 24

AMC Village Crossing 18

AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18

Danville

AMC CLASSIC Village Mall 6



Mattoon

AMC CLASSIC Mattoon 10

Mount Vernon

AMC CLASSIC Mount Vernon 8



Quincy

AMC CLASSIC Quincy 6

Rockford

AMC Machesney Park 14

AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8



Vernon Hills

AMC Hawthorn 12