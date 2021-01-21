AMC to reopen theaters; includes Peoria, Bloomington, Springfield

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Good news for movie goers: the big screen is coming back and will be open for business soon.
AMC announced Thursday it would resume operations at seven locations in Illinois on Friday, Jan. 22, and 35 additional locations on Friday, Jan. 29.
“In accordance with guidance from state officials, AMC continues to restrict capacity at Illinois theaters to 25%,” a press release from the company states.
Theaters in Chicago, Rockford and Carbondale will open on the 22nd.
Elsewhere, the following theaters will open on Friday, Jan. 29:
Peoria
AMC CLASSIC Grand Prairie 18
AMC CLASSIC Sunnyland 10
Bloomington
AMC CLASSIC Normal 14
Galesburg
AMC CLASSIC Galesburg 8
Springfield
AMC Champaign 13
AMC CLASSIC Decatur 10
AMC CLASSIC Springfield 12
AMC Springfield 8
Carbondale
AMC CLASSIC Illinois Centre 8
Chicago
AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9
AMC DINE-IN Block 37
AMC Chicago Ridge 6
AMC Cicero 14
AMC Ford City 14
AMC Galewood Crossing 14
AMC Lake In The Hills 12
AMC Niles 12
AMC Norridge 6
AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14
AMC Oakbrook Center 12
AMC Oakbrook Center 4
AMC Quarry 14
AMC Randhurst 12
AMC River East 21
AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12
AMC South Barrington 24
AMC Village Crossing 18
AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18
Danville
AMC CLASSIC Village Mall 6
Mattoon
AMC CLASSIC Mattoon 10
Mount Vernon
AMC CLASSIC Mount Vernon 8
Quincy
AMC CLASSIC Quincy 6
Rockford
AMC Machesney Park 14
AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8
Vernon Hills
AMC Hawthorn 12