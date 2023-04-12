PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois displayed its newly purchased Rivian trucks at its Pioneer Park Operations Center on Wednesday.

According to an Ameren news release, eight of the ten Rivian trucks that Ameren bought were delivered to Peoria before being distributed throughout Ameren’s coverage territory.

These vehicles are part of Ameren’s commitment to clean energy by incorporating zero-emission vehicles into its fleet, as well as supporting the central Illinois economy by buying from the Normal Rivian facility.

