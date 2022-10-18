PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds attended a mural unveiling at the East Bluff Community Center during Light Up the Night Fall Fest. Ameren Illinois and the Peoria Guild of Black Artists (PGOBA) teamed up to create three murals in Peoria to promote Ameren’s energy efficiency programs.

Alexander Martin from PGOBA is glad to reach the finish line on this particular project.

“So it’s been a few years in the making. So seeing them complete, seeing them go up, seeing folks out celebrating, seeing folks learning about what resources our community has it’s amazing,” said Martin.

Tuesday’s Light Up the Night was a free community event. There was face painting, s’mores, food trucks, bounce houses and participation from community organizations that also benefit from Ameren’s programs.

“All the organizations we partnered with and the businesses also benefit from the sustainability program. And they get energy efficiency makeovers and other stuff that helps their organization as well,” Martin said.

Ameren and PGOBA have been working together to promote sustainability and creativity within the arts since 2020. Angie Ostaszewski of Ameren says the collaboration is meaningful.

“I, in my time with Ameren, have never seen us partner with an arts organization like this. And to see the voices of these black artists amplified and to see their contributions to our program I’m already seeing people participate who didn’t know about our offerings before and I’ve seen the difference it’s made in just the two years we’ve been working together,” said Ostaszewski.

More details about Ameren’s energy efficiency programs are available on its website.