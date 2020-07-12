Ameren crews continue work to restore power after Saturday storms

CENTRAL ILLINOIS– Ameren crews continue to work Sunday morning to restore power for customers across Central Illinois after a line of severe storms hit Saturday night.

The storms packed a punch with straight-line winds as high as 70 m.p.h and caused downed trees and power lines scattered throughout the area and beyond as a result. The outages topped 25,000 statewide at one point and nearly 20,000 in Central Illinois.

As of Sunday morning, just over 11,000 customers in the WMBD/WYZZ viewing area are still waiting for the lights to come back on. There are about 17,500 outages still across the state. For a complete listing of the outages click here for the outage map.

Ameren mobilized its emergency operations center Saturday night in an effort to get power restored. That means crews are out around the clock to get the power turned back on. People are asked to stay away from any downed lines and treat them as if they are energized.