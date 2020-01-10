Ameren crews ready for this weekend’s winter weather

PEORIA, Ill.– Heavy rain, wind, and snow is predicted this weekend and could cause blackouts in the area. And Ameren Illinois is getting prepared for anything.

Ameren has activated its Emergency Operations Center, preparing crews for the icy and wet weather that will hit the area tonight into tomorrow.

Crews will be watching the weather closely to send crews where outages could occur. Ice that accumulates on trees and power lines, plus high wind gusts can damage power lines and cause electrical outages.

Ameren’s crews will be on standby around the clock and are bringing in additional crews as well. Their preparedness hopes to have power restored as quickly as possible.

“By doing that, we get the crews where we need them, we get them there quicker, the equipment there quicker and what that enables us to do is in the event of an outage, we can get out quickly and assess it then figure out what we need to do to get the power back on as quickly and safely as possible for our customers,” Tucker Kennedy said.

Kennedy also wants to remind you to have an emergency kit prepared for an outage with flashlights, non-perishable food items, water, and blankets. And that you can also receive alerts regarding outage restoration by text or email.

