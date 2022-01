PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ameren outage map is currently reporting that more than 1,500 are without power in Peoria Wednesday.

According to the Ameren outage map, the outage is near West Willow Knolls Drive and North Allen Road, and started at approximately 7:24 p.m.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined, and it is currently unknown when power will be restored.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.