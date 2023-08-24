ST. LOUIS (WMBD) — Ameren is asking its customers to conserve energy during high summer temperatures on Thursday.

According to an Ameren news release, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator is expecting high energy needs Thursday due to the heat and is encouraging customers to take steps to use energy more conservatively.

While customers should keep using air conditioning to stay safe from the heat, Ameren stated that there are other steps you can take:

Raise the temperature on your thermostat by a few degrees.

Close your curtains and blinds to block direct sunlight, especially during the hottest times of the day.

Wait to use appliances like your washing machine, dishwasher and other high-energy appliances until after 10 p.m.

“There is currently enough energy available to cover our customers’ energy needs,” said

Shawn Schukar, chairman and president of Ameren Transmission Company. “By taking

proactive steps now, we can help our neighbors and communities across Missouri and

Illinois stay safe in this dangerous heat.”

More information on Ameren is available here.