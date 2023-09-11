PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Commerce Commission on Monday granted approval to Ameren Illinois to build a new transmission line to improve energy reliability for residents and businesses in the Peoria region.

The new 138-kilovolt transmission line will connect Ameren’s substation in Alta with its Peoria substation in Pioneer Park, creating additional ways for energy to flow to the region and reducing the frequency and duration of power outages.

The project will be competitively bid and built by Illinois-based union workers. Construction is expected to begin this coming spring and the new power line is expected to go online by late 2025.

“The approval of the Peoria County Reliability Project is a significant milestone toward improving

energy reliability for the area,” said Stephanie Thomson, project manager. “In addition to opening up new pathways to bring more energy to the region, we’re keeping the construction jobs here at home and providing an economic boost to downstate Illinois.”

Additional information is available on the project’s website at PeoriaCountyReliability.com, by

sending an email to PeoriaCountyReliability@Ameren.com or by calling the project hotline at

(309) 740-0216.