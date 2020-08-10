Ameren Illinois Activates Emergency Operations Center

Video from WHBF.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois’ Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is online responding to the severe thunderstorm causing outages throughout the state.

At 3 p.m., the company activated the EOC and staffed it around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support, and communication where it is needed the most.

Ameren Illinois said they will deploy employees trained as wire watchers dispatched to down power lines in the area to keep people from accidentally coming in contact with live wires.

In Rock Island, eight retired buses and an R-V caught fire at 7th St. and 25th Ave.

Metrolink said they have no idea how they caught fire. However, they did confirm it was not an active station, facility, or fleet.

Retired buses are stored in this location until they are disposed of. Eyewitnesses said a power line fell onto the R-V, igniting the fire that spread to nearby buses.

Chairman and president of Ameren Illinois Richard J. Mark said all personel will folow proticals from the center of Disease control.

“Ameren Illinois linemen and support personnel will follow the CDC’s protocols as we respond to these power outages,” Marks said. “We will work diligently to get customers restored as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Real-time Outage information is available on their online outage map.

