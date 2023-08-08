BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois is looking for public feedback on their new central Illinois grid transformation project.

The project is in its early stages and is aiming to improve the electrical grid with 380 miles of new or upgraded transmission lines. Project manager Drew Beahm said it’s easy to think of this as repairing a roadway.

“Think of this kind of like a roadway so overtime new roads need to be built, existing roads need to be expanded and in some cases, old roads need to be retired and that’s what we’re doing with this project. So we’re adding transmission capacity. We’re removing more energy more efficiently from a more diversified set of power generation sources,” he said.

The project is slated to start construction in 2026 and will be finalized in 2030.