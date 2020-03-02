Ameren Illinois awards scholarships to local high school seniors

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois awarded five area high school seniors scholarships at the 32nd Annual Red, Black and Green Ball for the African American Hall of Fame Museum in Peoria over the weekend.

Each student received a $2,000 grant for continuing education.

The recipients include:

Hope C. Adhanom-Shipman: A student at Richwoods High School with plans to attend Harvard in the fall, Adhanom-Shipman is #1 in her class with a 4.8 GPA. She is also a Student Board Member of the Peoria Public School Board of Education, a Yale Young Global Scholar, National Merit Semifinalist and President of the Sun Foundation Art and Science in the Woods Camp.

Denaya Mullins: A student at Richwoods High School with a 4.4 GPA, Mullins plans to attend Loyola University of Chicago in the fall. She is a Big 12 Scholar-Athlete, Cross Country Captain, Math Tutor for K-3 students at the Peoria Public Library, and volunteer at Central Illinois Center for the Blind. Mullins is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Nathaniel J. Roberts: A student at Richwoods High School with a 4.1 GPA, Roberts plans to attend The University of Illinois at Chicago in the fall. He is a Captain on both the Richwoods football and varsity basketball teams, while also serving as an ambassador for prospective student-athletes. Roberts volunteers for Midwest Food Bank and Easter Seals and is a National Honor Society inductee.

Christopher J. Burrell: A student at Richwoods High School with a 4.0 GPA, Burrell has plans to attend Valparaiso University in the fall. He is percussion leader for pep band and concert band, while also serving as a student council representative. Burrell volunteers with Paul & Silas Mime Ministry and the Cornstock Youth Musical Theater. Additionally, he is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

Jackson A. Phillips: A student at Bloomington High School with a 4.3 GPA, Phillips has plans to attend DePaul University in the Fall. He is a national qualifier of the Bloomington Speech Team and a Regional Teen President for Jack and Jill of America. Phillips is also a member of the student council and a gold medalist in the NAACP ACT-SO oratory competition.

“We’re proud to recognize and honor these local students for such remarkable achievements, both inside and outside the classroom,” said Ameren, Illinois Chairman & President Richard J. Mark, who was also the keynote speaker for the Red, Black and Green Ball. “Each of these individuals has demonstrated strong leadership qualities and a commitment to making a positive difference in the community. We wish them the best as they transition to college and look forward to following their successes.”