Ameren Illinois considered essential service and will be available to restore power after storms

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority is tracking significant severe weather for Saturday.

Ameren Illinois will still be out restoring power wherever needed, despite COVID-19 concerns.

The virus is disrupting many things, but an Ameren spokeswoman says it shouldn’t affect their service.

Stacey Shangraw says workers are healthy and ready to deploy wherever needed.

Shangraw says you will notice a few differences when crews arrive.

A couple of the simple things we are doing is maintaining social distancing. You know, when we arrive at a house

and talk to a customer, you’re gonna see a little more distance than we normally would.

We are not gonna shake hands, we are gonna ask you to step back and just maintain those distances. That’s one of the primary

things we can do to ensure our employee’s safety and our customer’s safety.

You’ll notice they will also be wearing gloves and protective eyewear to keep you and them safe.