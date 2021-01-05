Ameren Illinois crews work to restore power to more than 900 statewide

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois crews continue to work to restore power to homes in Central Illinois.

As of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, there are more than 900 outages affecting people across the state.

Ameren Senior Director of Electric Operations Craig Gilson said the weight of ice and snow on trees is the biggest issue. It’s causing tree branches to fall, taking down powerlines, and knocking out power.

“Every time we clean up two orders, we get another order in, so it’s just been constant for the last couple of days,” said Gilson.

He said most of the outages that are left are from the past 10 to 12 hours and said crews are working to restore power quickly and safely.

“We do have crews working I think 24 hours a day to restore power. If something comes in late at night, we’ll have crews out there to try to address it also,” said Gilson.