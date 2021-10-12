Ameren Illinois donates $15,000 for violence prevention education program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois on Tuesday presented a $15,000 grant to Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria.

The dollars help bankroll the Center’s Violence Prevention Education Program that gives kids the tools they need to reduce bullying, violence and abuse.

Carol Merna, CEO of Center for Prevention of Abuse, said its important to teach kids about violence prevention when they are young.

“It’s very important to try to stop abuse before it starts. When we can reach young people about empathy, peaceful conflict resolution, all very timely and important topics, anti-bullying, body safety… We are playing an important role in their lives,” Merna said.

Limited by the pandemic last year, Merna said the Violence Prevention Education Program reached 26,000 students during the 2020-2021 school year. She said the program is in more than 100 schools and typically reaches 36,000 students each year. It originally started as two pilot programs in Peoria and Morton back in 1984.

Ameren is also investing $40,000 to upgrade and enhance the Center’s lighting.