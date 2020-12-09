Ameren Illinois donates $25,000 to Easterseals Central Illinois, funds to support family navigation services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois Tuesday, handed over a big check to Easterseals Central Illinois.

The check is worth $25,000 and the funds will support families whose children are faced with the diagnosis or potential diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The ASD clinic was launched in 2019 and helps families and caregivers connect to education, medical and community-based services.

Since 2013, Ameren Illinois has contributed nearly $300,000 to the clinic through its care program.

“Especially in the unprecedented times like this we really want to give back to the community and help where we can, so we’re very fortunate to be able to do this and have our employees be able to donate and help those that are in need,” Andrea Parker, Director of the North Region Gas Department said.

In 2019, Ameren Illinois contributed more than $3 million to organizations across its service territory.