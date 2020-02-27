Ameren Illinois is educating teen drivers on the dangers of downed power lines and poles

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois is working to teach high school and college drivers about the dangers of downed power lines and poles.

Through a module education program for teachers and students, they’re giving real-life scenarios and examples of what drivers can do.

Jordan Curtis, a teen driver who was unsure of what to do when she was involved in a crash with downed lines, is sharing her story as a part of the program and modules.

“I’ve learned a lot about the power lines itself and the power poles since I’ve been working with Ameren and I just know if I had known that in the past, I would’ve known to stay in my car,” said Curtis.

Ameren officials say the first thing a driver who is in a crash that involves power lines should do is to stay in the car and call 911. Crews will respond and make sure the lines are de-energized and it’s safe for the driver to exit.

Ameren officials also say if you’re in a situation where your car is on fire or smoking, drivers should jump out of the car with both feet together. They say people should bunny hop, or shuffle their feet, as far away as they can.

In Curtis’ situation, the lines were already de-energized, but she hopes more awareness on what to do in these situations can save lives.

“I wouldn’t want anything to happen to anyone like it happened to me,” said Curtis.

The Ameren team also wishes Marshall Tucker, a Morton High School teacher who helped bring the module to his school, a speedy recovery. Tucker was injured in a pedestrian versus car crash in Chicago on Friday night.