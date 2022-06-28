PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A utility company is helping those who protected and served our country.

Ameren Illinois held a veterans outreach event at Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois in Peoria today.

This program allowed veterans to come in and learn about programs to reduce their energy bills.

Ameren Illinois handed out new LED bulbs and a storm preparedness kit to our local veterans.

“We want to give back to that community. We want to give back to our veterans. They’ve served and sacrificed so much that we want to make sure that they have everything that they need in order to alleviate some of those costs that’s there,” said Ameren Illinois Community Relations Coordinator Abby Helm.

Ameren Illinois will be hosting its next veterans outreach events at the VFW in Jacksonville on Wednesday and in Urbana on Thursday.