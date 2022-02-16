PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Ameren Illinois joined leaders from the American Red Cross in support of the organization’s home fire campaign.

Ameren donated $10,000 to the Red Cross to benefit the campaign.

This is through the Ameren Care program, a program that partners with non-profit organizations to help empower communities.

Their goals are not only to promote fire safety, but to help improve the quality of life in Illinois.

The executive director of the American Red Cross of Central Illinois said this generous gift helps in numerous ways.

“The funds Ameren donated help [us] … not only respond to families who have had a fire [by] … providing immediate basic needs like shelter, clothing, and food, but it will also help with preventative items like working smoking alarms,” she said.

In the spring, the organization will have an activity called “sound the alarm, where they will go out into the neighborhoods to install smoke alarms and educate families on fire safety.