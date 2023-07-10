PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians in need could take up an organization’s offer to take home an air conditioning unit at no cost.

Ameren Illinois partnered with Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity and handed out the units Monday. The units optimize energy to keep the costs of the owner’s utilities down.

In order to take home a unit, you must meet the low-income home energy assistance program guidelines.

PCCEO Chief Executive Office Segun Babaloa said the need in Peoria is very real.

“To qualify for the air conditioners you need to fall under the 200 percent poverty guidelines set by the state and we already have these individuals in our database for those who’ve applied for the LIHEAP previously and those who have not will also be given the guidelines in order for them to meet those requirements,” said Babaloa.

As long as you qualify you can get your A/C unit at PCCEO. It’s first come, first serve until supplies are gone.