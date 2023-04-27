PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois partnered with the Peoria Park District to host a ‘Green Thumb Give Back’ event Thursday in honor of Arbor Day in Peoria.

Volunteers cleaned up and beautified Donovan Park in partnership with the Peoria Park District.

They mulched, planted trees and picked up trash, in an effort to help the environment and local community.

“It’s very important; Ameren has a big focus on green energy, sustainability, the environment; this is a way we can give back to the community and leave a lasting impression,” Ameren Illinois Community Relations Coordinator Adam Crank said.

Crank said the electrical company makes it a priority every day to commit to the environment and wouldn’t have it any other way.

According to the Peoria Park District supervisor of parks and landscape maintenance, Jacob Kuban, it doesn’t get better than this. Kuban said he thought it would be great if Ameren could provide one tree and they ended up planting seven.

Everyone worked together to help preserve the environment and provide green space.

“This is a huge win for the park district,” Kuban said. “Donovan Park last year achieved accreditation for arboretum level one status. Part of maintaining that status is hosting a public event. An easy one for an arboretum is a tree planting.”

Kuban said Thursday’s event is a perfect example of Ameren’s commitment to the environment; trees have great environmental benefits, including water uptake, air cleaning, enjoyment, aesthetics, mental health.