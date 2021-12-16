Ameren Illinois rates are going up in 2022

PEORIA (WMBD) — It looks like Ameren Illinois customers will see an estimated increase of $2.50 per month in their future bills.

The change was approved by members of the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) following an eight-month review. They also approved Ameren Illinois’ investments in improving electric system reliability as the company prepares for the state’s transition to cleaner energy.

Ameren’s electricity rates are 23% lower than the national average. Customers also pay less for electricity than they did five years ago.

The company also plans to build two larger-scale solar energy generation facilities in 2022. That solar energy will be sold into the wholesale energy market and help reduce energy bills for customers.