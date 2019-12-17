Ameren Illinois rates to decrease in the new year

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Ameren Illinois residential customers will pay less for electric delivery services next year under a plan approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC).

Announced Tuesday, the company said the overall $7.05 million decreases will save a typical residential customer approximately $1.13 per month on the delivery portion of their electric bill beginning in January 2020.

Coupled with a recently announced 5% reduction in the cost of electricity for customers who choose Ameren Illinois as their supplier, overall monthly electric bills are expected to be about 20% below the national average. Delivery rates are determined based on the utility’s current-year costs and actual costs compared to the forecast from the previous year.

“Today’s ICC order provides the resources needed to continue building a cleaner, greener, more resilient grid while keeping customer rates in check,” said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. “Better energy reliability is a critical factor that can drive economic development and job creation in communities across our territory.”

The ICC’s order marks the sixth overall delivery rate decrease since the landmark Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act – or Smart Grid Bill – was passed in 2011. Under that plan, Ameren Illinois has completed hundreds of projects to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages.