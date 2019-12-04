Ameren Illinois receives national recognition for service reliability

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Ameren Illinois has been recognized by a national consulting company.

PA Consulting recognized Ameren as a recipient of the 2019 ReliabilityOne Most Improved Utility Award during a special ceremony, Nov. 20, in Austin, Texas. The award is presented to energy companies that have shown sustained progress in their efforts to keep the power on.

In selecting award winners, PA Consulting identified utilities that have exhibited the highest sustained levels in reliability in both duration and frequency over the past five years.

“We are proud of the strides we have made to modernize our electric grid, reduce outages, restore power more quickly after storms, and improve customer satisfaction,” said Ameren Illinois president and chairman Richard J. Mark. “The investments we have made in technology and physical improvements are resulting in an improved electric grid and better reliability for our customers.”

Since 2012, Ameren Illinois has installed hundreds of miles of storm-resistant utility poles and power lines, along with advanced technology that detects service disruptions and immediately re-routes power from alternative sources.

All utilities operating electric delivery networks in North America were eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne Most Improved Utility Award. The selection of provisional recipients was based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages.

“Since 2000, PA Consulting’s ReliabilityOne program has celebrated electric utilities providers that are reaching new heights of reliability,” said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting’s ReliabilityOne Program Director. “This year we recognize a new category of top performers, the ‘most improved’ utilities in the US. Ameren Illinois has been on a journey to improve reliability via innovative technologies and people-led process improvement.”

After provisional recipients were selected, each company participated in an on-site certification process, which provided an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes, and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company’s reliability results.