Ameren Illinois reminds customers to restock home emergency kit

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Representatives with the local power company are giving customers tips to make sure they are not left in the dark during storm season.

With Daylight Saving Time coming March 14, Ameren Illinois officials said customers should not only check the batteries in their smoke detectors but also restock or create a home emergency preparedness kit.

“While many of us lose sleep about moving our clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time, this annual ritual has become an important safety reminder for all of us to check or change the batteries in our smoke detectors,” said Ameren Illinois Director of Safety Karen Boulanger. “Safety is paramount at Ameren Illinois, which is why we are encouraging our customers to remember to update more than just their clocks. Daylight Saving Time is the perfect time to restock or create a family emergency preparedness kit in the event of an emergency or a storm causes a power outage.”

To that effort, company spokespeople sent out a list of essential items they recommend customers should have in their emergency preparedness kit:

Water bottles

Non-perishable food items

First-aid kit

Medicines

Sleeping bag/blanket

Flashlights/lanterns

Cash (small bills and change)

Batteries

Battery-powered radio

Battery-powered alarm clock

Ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage

List of emergency contacts

Copies of essential documents

Pet supplies, if you have pets

The company also offered home preparedness tips for when the power goes out: