PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois is sending multiple teams to Springfield, Mo, to compete in the 2023 National Gas Rodeo.

Teams from Peoria, Springfield and East St. Louis will represent Ameren Illinois in the two-day competition. Teams will have to compete in skill-based tasks like meter set, service installation, pipe cutting and hand dig.

Jonathan Dorich has competed in the rodeo before and plans to use his prior experience to his advantage.

“I mean, we do it every day,” said Dorich. “We don’t do it near as fast cause we got to take all the safety precautions into effect but, every day we dig we cut pipe we’re running services every day. It’s a lot of fun to compete on what you do every day and show how good you are at doing your job.”

The entire rodeo consists of eighteen teams of four and twenty-two teams of two.