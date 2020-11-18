Ameren Illinois suspending disconnections during winter months

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — As temperatures head into the low 30s throughout the state, Ameren Illinois announced they won’t be shutting off anyone’s power.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, Ameren Illinois is extending the disconnection moratorium to all residential customers through March 31, 2021. Company officials said in a news release the reasons behind the change include the relative increase in coronavirus cases and colder temperatures coming to the state.

Officials are also advising customers to take steps to save energy and to keep paying whatever they can afford so they don’t fall too far behind on energy bills.

“Even though we will not disconnect service for non-payment, it is still important for our customers to take action to ensure that they do not accumulate debt that will be too difficult to repay,” said Ameren Illinois Chairman and President Richard Mark.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have offered temporary relief measures, repayment plans up to two years, and more than $9 million in bill payment assistance. We continue to stress the need for customers experiencing difficulty paying their bills to call us and explore available funding resources and payment arrangements to get back on track.”

In September, Ameren Illinois extended their moratorium on disconnections for customers with specific health and economic conditions. The latest extension applies to all customers regardless of their living situation.

More information on the services and programs that are available to help customers impacted by COVID-19 is available at AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery