PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community.

Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability Project. It introduces a new 138-kilovolt transmission line.

“We invited impacted landowners to come in and just give us feedback about the routes we selected, the routes we’re looking to select and siting process. That feedback is really important to our project,” said project manager Kimberly Gross.

The new transmission line will connect the Alta Substation to the Pioneer Substation. Its purpose is to fulfill the need of getting more energy transmitted into the area.

“It is here for the community. Because Peoria and Peoria County area is growing, the need exists for more transmission to be brought into the area to support the growing need for industry and consumers,” said Gross.

Ameren is only in the beginning phase of the new project, with hopes of completion by December 2025. 1.2 Million consumers across the state will see an increase in their electric bills once construction is completed.

“Right now we’re working to determine what that cost will be. Once it’s determined that cost ends up going across the entire Ameren Illinois transmission rate base. So all Ameren Illinois transmission customers will be the ones to see any kind of increase,” Gross said.

Ameren will host another open house on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barracks Cater Inn at 1224 W Pioneer Parkway. For more information about the project, visit www.ameren.com/illinois/company/peoria.