Ameren Illinois unveils plan to upgrade natural gas transmission pipeline in Pekin

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – Ameren Illinois announced on Monday its plans to upgrade approximately seven miles of natural gas transmission pipeline in Pekin.

This is part of the company’s plan to modernize the energy delivery system throughout central and southern Illinois. The project, costing approximately $32 million, is set to begin this week.

It will replace the vintage steel natural gas transmission pipeline from the 1930s with modern, 16-inch steel pipeline. Once the pipeline is completed and in-service by the beginning of summer, it will strengthen the integrity and reliability of the company’s natural gas system and support economic development for towns in and around Pekin.

“The upgrades are part of our overall statewide plan to upgrade and improve our natural gas system,” said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois. “With these enhancements, Ameren Illinois is taking proactive steps to prepare for the future needs of our natural gas customers. We’re excited to bring these enhancements to our customers in Tazewell County.”

Ameren will call JULIE (8-1-1) prior to starting work so crews can dig safely. Customers will see paint marks and colored flags in the field and along the road to mark the location of underground utilities.