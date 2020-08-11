THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER: Ameren Illinois working to restore power for more than 55,000 people

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe weather Monday leaves more than 55,000 Ameren Illinois customers without power.

Ameren Illinois is working to restore power for customers in LaSalle, Bureau, Champaign, Henry, Peoria and Tazewell counties.

The electric company announced Monday night that nearly 55,550 people were without power at 5:20 p.m. According to Ameren, mutual assistance from other states is being requested. As of 7:30 p.m., 55,602 people were still without power.

“We had been monitoring this storm system since early morning and placed all crews throughout our service territory on alert status at 10:25 a.m. (Aug. 10). In the immediate aftermath of the severe weather, we mobilized tree removal personnel and electric line resources to the affected areas,” said Dave Wakeman, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois.

It is not clear when power will be completely restored, but Ameren Illinois said they are deploying storm trailers to the areas.

