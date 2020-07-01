Ameren offers $200 credit towards electricity bills

To receive credit, Ameren stated the household must meet gross income qualifications and have not already received any other Ameren grant in 2020.

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren will give an onetime $200 grant towards an electricity bill to qualified residents.

The Fulton County Health Department announced Wednesday Ameren will help households still affected by the pandemic. The $200 grant will be applied to households whose past monthly gross income meets Ameren’s requirements.

The account cannot have already received any other Ameren grants in 2020. The company also stated the accounts must be active and have electric services or a combination of gas and electricity.

Income qualifications by household size:

Past 30 day income must be less than:

1 — $2,127

2 — $2,873

3 — $3,620

4 — $4,367

5 — $5,113

6 — $5,860

7 — $6,607

8 — $7,353

The program will run through October 30, 2020, or until funds are exhausted. To set up an interview call 309-647-1134 ext 245.

