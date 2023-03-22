COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– Ameren Illinois is introducing payment plans and assistance for customers who are behind on payments.

According to a press release, through April 30, eligible customers with past-due balances can establish a repayment plan by paying 10% of the amount owed.

Beginning May 1, the down payment requirement will revert to the standard 25% of the amount owed.

“We understand the impact higher energy costs have had on our customers and no one wants to see higher bills,” said Joe Solari, vice president of Customer Experience. “Through our Energy Care Plan, we’re making it easier for customers to manage their energy costs and get back on track.”

To establish a payment plan or discuss a utility bill, customers may log into their account at AmerenIllinois.com. Customers may also call Ameren Illinois Customer Service at 800-755-5000.