PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — If you’ve been wanting to get a “smart” thermostat but the price tag has been holding you back, for a limited time you won’t have to pay a dime for one.

With winter approaching, Ameren Illinois is offering Google Nest thermostats for free. Typically, the thermostats cost about $129.

According to Ameren officials, these thermostats save customers 10 to 15 percent on their heating and cooling. You can operate the thermostat on your phone, and there’s a setting where you can make sure you aren’t wasting energy on heating and cooling when you’re out of the house.

Rob Kelter, who works for the Environmental Law and Policy Center in Chicago, said the promotion benefits everyone.

“This is a win-win, it’s good for consumers and it’s good for the environment. Less emissions, less pollution and more money in your pocket,” Kelter said.

The promotion lasts until Nov. 30. If interested in getting one while supplies last, you can click the link here.