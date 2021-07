PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nearly 700 Ameren Illinois customers in Peoria are currently without service.

Around 7 p.m., nearly 1,000 residents living near Laura Bradley Park were without electricity.

The cause of the outage is due to a wire on the ground, according to Illinois Ameren Spokesperson Brian Bretshe. There is a crew on scene working to put the wire back up.

Most customers should be getting their power back while Ameren switches customers to other power sources until the problem is fixed.